Lomanchenko vs Lopez!

Both boxers are trained by their fathers when they are kids!

Which daddy's boy will win the WBA/WBC/WBO/IBF 4 titles!

TMR 10am on https://t.co/yo4PvwTgiT! https://t.co/Hd0GXTdjR9 pic.twitter.com/ll3Vbf6mhf

— 何鹏 (@bookpower) October 17, 2020