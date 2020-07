Texas is deploying resources to help local communities respond to #HurricaneHanna.

The National Guard, Texas Dept. Of Public Safety & Texas Division of Emergency Mgmt deployed high water vehicles, rescue boats & helicopters & medical teams.

Stay safe.@TexasGuard @TDEM @TxDPS pic.twitter.com/Qv4hacewKm

— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) July 26, 2020