Valentina Gunina defeats Anna Ushenina 7-5 and wins the second leg of the Women’s #SpeedChess Grand Prix! 🏆 She earns 12 GP points. The runner up Anna Ushenina gets 8 points to share the overall lead in the series. #WomenInChess #chess pic.twitter.com/90rbIKZKMX

— International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) July 5, 2020