🥳Milestone alert!🥳 The 1.5 millionth find has been recorded on the @britishmuseum PAS database! We'd like to thank all the finders who have volunteered finds for recording, & the hard work of FLOs, PAS staff, interns & volunteers over the years. It's a tremendous achievement! pic.twitter.com/8eXF8wGooD

— Portable Antiquities (@findsorguk) July 8, 2020