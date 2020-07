The @WorldAthletics Disciplinary Tribunal has banned long-distance runner Wilson Kipsang of Kenya for 4-years with effect from 10 January 2020 for Whereabouts Failures and Tampering by providing false evidence and witness testimony.

Read more⬇️https://t.co/cBkQOqSHT4#AIUNews pic.twitter.com/To3OlnPkdt

— Athletics Integrity Unit (@aiu_athletics) July 3, 2020