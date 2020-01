Herbert Burns (10-2) announces his UFC arrival in style, punishing the aggression of M-1 champ Nate Landwehr with a crushing, first-round knee! Gilbert's younger brother scores his first KO and fourth straight finish. He owns eight total stoppages, seven in round one. #UFCRaleigh pic.twitter.com/MrL74kuO1v

— Kyle Johnson (@VonPreux) January 25, 2020