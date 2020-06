Stop producing #fakenews that provoke life threats, @nytimes.

We demand the relevant #US authorities take effective measures to ensure the fulfillment of their international obligations under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961. @StateDept @FBI @DHSgov ⬇️ https://t.co/Ows7srg3IH

— Russia in USA 🇷🇺 (@RusEmbUSA) June 27, 2020