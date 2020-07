'A Last Supper' (2009) by @Lorna_May_ is a poignant (& beautiful) challenge to traditional, 'western' iconographic assumptions. It was installed today in @StAlbansCath, in solidarity with the #blacklivesmatter movement. I can't wait to see it #arthistory https://t.co/UHByaog0Zz

— Dr Emily Guerry (@EmilyGuerry) June 30, 2020