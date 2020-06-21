View this post on Instagram

I woke up today 10.30 btw I wake up at 4am. When I reach at roof top so seen the solar eclipse and capture by Nikon D750 and here I’m sharing that amazing photographs. @scintillating_life . . . An annular solar eclipse now in progress on June 21, 2020. A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between Earth and the Sun, thereby totally or partly obscuring the image of the Sun for a viewer on Earth. An annular solar eclipse occurs when the Moon's apparent diameter is smaller than the Sun's, blocking most of the Sun's light and causing the Sun to look like an annulus (ring). An annular eclipse appears as a partial eclipse over a region of the Earth thousands of kilometres wide. #solareclipse #eclipse #moon #sun #astronomy #solar #newmoon #lunareclipse #photography #astrology #nature #india #eclipsesolar #space #annularsolareclipse #astrophotography #solarsystem #nasa #ringoffire #gerhanamatahari #altay #science #capricorn #horoscope #eclipseseason #earth #totalsolareclipse #art #gerhanamataharicincin #bhfyp