В воскресенье, 21 июня, началось необычное солнечное затмение — кольцеобразное, или как его еще называют, "кольцо огня". В этот раз прохождение Луны по диску Солнца с Земли выглядит как почти полное перекрытие всей центральной части, но остаются края, из-за чего и получается видимость "кольца".
Максимальную фазу перекрытия могут наблюдать жители стран центральной и восточной Африки, Йемена и Омана, Пакистана, Непала, юга Китая, Тайваня.
日環蝕搶先拍,絕對不是橡皮筋😂 📸X-H1+ #xf1655 📎#Azumayo_風景 . 日環蝕怎麼拍？ 首先要準備一堆減光鏡跟超級長焦鏡把日環蝕拍下來，再找一張符合場景的風景照，把日環蝕剪下貼在風景照上合成，直接拍的話相機的感光元件會被燒壞哦！
Частично небесное явление доступно для жителей Индии, Юго-Восточной Азии, Африканского континента — от Танзании до Египта. В этих регионах "кольца" уже не видно — только частичное закрытие Луною Солнца.
Частично затмение смогут наблюдать и россияне, проживающие на юге Сибири и Центральной России, а также на Дальнем Востоке. Трекинг ведется на сайте timeanddate.com.
Как отметили в Московском планетарии, в 2020 году затмение пришлось на день летнего солнцестояния и в нынешнем веке такое совпадение произойдет еще лишь однажды — в 2039 году.
The Solar Eclipse | 21st June 2020
I woke up today 10.30 btw I wake up at 4am. When I reach at roof top so seen the solar eclipse and capture by Nikon D750 and here I'm sharing that amazing photographs. @scintillating_life . . . An annular solar eclipse now in progress on June 21, 2020. A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between Earth and the Sun, thereby totally or partly obscuring the image of the Sun for a viewer on Earth. An annular solar eclipse occurs when the Moon's apparent diameter is smaller than the Sun's, blocking most of the Sun's light and causing the Sun to look like an annulus (ring). An annular eclipse appears as a partial eclipse over a region of the Earth thousands of kilometres wide.
SEE THE TOTAL PICTURE BE MOVED BY BEAUTY LIVE IN THE MOVEMENT BE NATURALLY PHYNOMENAL LIGHTAN UP! . The Venus transit is not a spectacle the way a total solar eclipse is a spectacle.