DOUBLE WINNER 2020! Proud of winning the second title in the first season after returning to @FCBayern 💪🏼 Due to the brilliant performances in the last months, the team really deserves it 👏🏼 #MiaSanMia #WeiterImmerWeiter pic.twitter.com/GHYSZAmAdD

— Oliver Kahn (@OliverKahn) July 4, 2020