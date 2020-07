View this post on Instagram

This is Elsie’s journey so far. Taken the week she arrived three months ago weighing 120 gm then each month until now. She is six months old. A bit small for her age and her development a little slow as a result of being in an incubator instead of her mum’s pouch but a little miracle nonetheless. @act_wildlife #actwildlife @whingethisgorilla @everyday_animaldoc .