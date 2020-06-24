\u0410\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0430 \u0413\u0430\u043b\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u0443\u0435\u0442, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u041d\u0438\u043a\u0438\u0442\u0430 \u0420\u0443\u0434\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u0438\u0437\u0431\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0442 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043e\u0432.<br \/><br \/><iframe src="https:\/\/rutube.ru\/play\/embed\/13170827" width="730" height="410" frameborder="0" webkitallowfullscreen="" mozallowfullscreen="" allowfullscreen=""><\/iframe>